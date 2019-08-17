Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparison side by side

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 30.95 N/A -0.55 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 22.04 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd. has a beta of 2.62 and its 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MediWound Ltd. has beta of 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. Its rival MediWound Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Compugen Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Compugen Ltd. and MediWound Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus target price of $10.13, with potential upside of 273.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 37.1% respectively. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.