Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Comparison side by side

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.04 N/A -0.55 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta, while its volatility is 162.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 28.07% and its consensus target price is $165.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.