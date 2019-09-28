Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Comparison side by side

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compugen Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Compugen Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 1,495,639,498.35% -83.4% -60.4% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 776,269,752.78% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.39 beta which makes it 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Compugen Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 168.20% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 44.7% respectively. Insiders owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.