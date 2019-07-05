Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 28.91 N/A -0.40 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.92 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.41 shows that Compugen Ltd. is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 284.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 87.1%. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.