Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparison side by side

Since Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00 Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 1,495,639,498.35% -83.4% -60.4% Dermira Inc. 519,927,095.99% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk and Volatility

Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.62. Dermira Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has stronger performance than Dermira Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Dermira Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.