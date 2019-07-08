Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Contrasting side by side

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 29.06 N/A -0.40 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compugen Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 141.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19.78, while its potential upside is 180.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 88.7% respectively. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.