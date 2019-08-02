Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 24.13 N/A -0.55 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.62. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Compugen Ltd. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 consensus price target and a 696.30% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 69.6%. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.