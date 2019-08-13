Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 26.40 N/A -0.55 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.79 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.62 shows that Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.85 beta and it is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 49%. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.