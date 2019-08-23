Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.08 N/A -0.55 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 2.35 beta is the reason why it is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Compugen Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, which is potential 65.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was less bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.