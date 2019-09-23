Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparing side by side

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.04 N/A -0.55 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.42 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Compugen Ltd. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.62 beta. From a competition point of view, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 106.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 55.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.