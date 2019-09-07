Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.41 N/A -0.55 0.00 Allakos Inc. 47 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compugen Ltd. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Compugen Ltd. and Allakos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 97.4% respectively. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.