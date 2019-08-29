Compton Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Ithaka Group Boosted Stake

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $20.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.17. About 2.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 8,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, up from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $508.79. About 246,953 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lincoln holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 696 shares. Bluestein R H And Commerce invested in 0.91% or 29,110 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 905 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & accumulated 975 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2,196 shares. Oakmont Corp has invested 5.65% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Conning Incorporated holds 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 3,110 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 7,210 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.22% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Savings Bank Of America De owns 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 935,430 shares. Virtu Limited Liability holds 1,247 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 5,359 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,961 shares to 98,477 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,957 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Scales 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company reported 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Asset Mgmt invested in 2.3% or 10,348 shares. Burney Communications accumulated 970 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas has 605 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 54,963 shares. Foxhaven Asset Limited Partnership reported 60,868 shares. Tcw has 3.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Impact Advsr Lc holds 3.44% or 5,254 shares in its portfolio. Light Street Lc has invested 6.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 2.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 70,959 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 525 shares. Highland Limited Liability Co holds 1.14% or 8,454 shares in its portfolio. 271,634 are held by Nordea Investment Ab. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability reported 129 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Six Drone Delivery Use Cases And Lessons For Companies To Use – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: Under The Hood Of One Of The Most Popular Technical Indicators – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.