Compton Capital Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $355,191 as Stock Price Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Its Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stake by $5.54 Million; Market Value Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 1,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54M, down from 100,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 583,941 shares traded or 36.87% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.52 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 61,403 shares to 346,900 shares, valued at $59.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 193,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).