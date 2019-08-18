Compton Capital Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed by $306,160 as Stock Value Declined; Weatherstone Capital Management Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 52.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management analyzed 18,861 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 35,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84M shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City accumulated 53,145 shares. Baldwin Management Limited Com has 22,425 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Stearns Fincl Group reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pacific Global Invest Mngmt holds 1.66% or 272,788 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd invested in 339,399 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 69,248 shares. The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Cap Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Texas-based Gfs Advsr Limited Com has invested 6.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 252,830 were reported by Covington Capital Mgmt. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc accumulated 65,118 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc reported 64,475 shares. Hightower Trust Service Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 34,557 shares. The New York-based Joel Isaacson & Ltd Company has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.