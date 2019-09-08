Compton Capital Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $306,160; Hood River Capital Management Trimmed Its Mastec (MTZ) Stake by $14.12 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 294,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 834,245 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.13 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 693,863 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 111,896 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Telemark Asset owns 50,000 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 599 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP invested in 0.26% or 10,740 shares. Parkwood Ltd reported 9,200 shares. 59,997 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd. Jw Asset Mngmt reported 17.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullen Frost Bankers has 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,820 shares. Mgmt Corp Va stated it has 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jag Ltd Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,785 shares. Sol Mgmt holds 0.19% or 390 shares. Marathon Cap accumulated 477 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs reported 11,246 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 190,424 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 16,514 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 295,928 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 530,177 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.06% or 351,121 shares in its portfolio. 24 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). American, a New York-based fund reported 162,201 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 25,491 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 12,318 shares in its portfolio. 552,027 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Zacks Inv Management owns 0.03% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 33,876 shares. Sg Mgmt Llc invested in 6.53% or 744,288 shares. 100,000 were reported by Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 208,942 shares to 350,368 shares, valued at $55.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 29,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (NYSE:CRL).