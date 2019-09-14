Compton Capital Management Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Boosted by $475,920; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Maintains Position in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI)

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 25,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 630.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 22,249 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 25,780 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $423,000, up from 3,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 8,664 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 54,143 shares to 4,984 shares, valued at $63,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,662 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 3 investors sold JHI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.97 million shares or 6.71% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 21,319 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 173,646 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 25,780 shares. Sit Invest Assocs reported 10,273 shares stake. 33,832 are held by Capital Investment Advisors. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 0% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 23,360 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc, California-based fund reported 15,411 shares. City Of London Mgmt holds 0.03% or 29,532 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,212 shares. Robinson Management Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 42,228 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited invested in 0.01% or 105,765 shares. Invesco owns 113,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 774 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 24,287 shares. Moreover, Grimes Comm Incorporated has 0.24% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 44,322 shares. Tompkins Financial owns 14,658 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 178,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Field & Main Bancorp holds 0.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,260 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Asset Management One Ltd invested in 0.33% or 912,435 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 10,333 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited has 0.5% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oak Ridge Invs Llc holds 0.06% or 11,306 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,314 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 4,854 are owned by First Heartland Consultants. Hrt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 39,941 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.