Compton Capital Management Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Trimmed by $306,160 as Shares Rose; Edgepoint Investment Group Holding In Crown Holdings (CCK) Was Has Upped

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 960,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.26M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.22 million, up from 6.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 611,575 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.33% or 542 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,827 shares. New England Inv Retirement invested in 2,066 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Addison Cap reported 873 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0.02% stake. Seabridge Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 292 shares. Melvin Cap Management Lp stated it has 3.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 1,132 shares. Farmers Tru Co reported 173 shares. Torch Wealth Llc invested in 711 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Group Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, First Long Island Investors Limited Company has 3.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Invest Counsel Pa accumulated 12,810 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gamco Et Al holds 13,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Thornburg Mgmt reported 0.53% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,219 shares stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 3,050 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 24,859 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Veritable LP has 11,884 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 1.77M shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Jane Street Group Limited Liability has 4,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.28 million shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64 million shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $390.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,437 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).