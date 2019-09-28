Compton Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) as Shares Declined; As Sealed Air (SEE) Market Value Declined, Daiwa Securities Group Trimmed Its Stake by $470,484

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 25,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 11,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 73,627 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, down from 84,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 433,508 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 115,045 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Provise Grp Lc reported 0.17% stake. Barton Mgmt has 8,994 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc owns 27,759 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Group Incorporated owns 3.34M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,124 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 41,914 shares. Ghp Invest Inc has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,849 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,200 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,495 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca invested 0.68% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 5,314 were reported by Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company owns 61,511 shares. Macroview Inv Management stated it has 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Palouse Cap Mngmt Inc holds 114,067 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) by 14,041 shares to 104,487 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Vale S A Sponsored (NYSE:VALE).