Compton Capital Management Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $475,920; Shares Declined; Oarsman Capital Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Lowered by $455,392

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 5,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 27,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 2.37 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 25,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 3.26 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,315 shares to 7,604 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advisors Llc owns 6,207 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.29% or 853,182 shares. Anchor Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.39% or 104,790 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 273,235 shares. Captrust Financial reported 95,748 shares stake. Middleton & Com Incorporated Ma stated it has 106,274 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Finemark Retail Bank Tru holds 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 7,215 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated invested in 14,232 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,110 shares. Park Circle Com invested in 0.05% or 900 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Co owns 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,515 shares. Moreover, Sabal Tru has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Spinnaker has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes & Inc has 0.24% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Autus Asset Lc stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rice Hall James & Llc reported 9,282 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm has 118,982 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs reported 3.63 million shares. Ledyard Natl Bank has 25,846 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Kessler Investment Grp Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.93% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 27,086 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 20,971 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 15,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap owns 110,966 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Company accumulated 0.38% or 255,400 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt invested in 5,216 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 15,552 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057.