Compton Capital Management Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Decreased by $306,160 as Share Price Rose; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding Maintained by Central Bank & Trust Co

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 49,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 362,639 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $13.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2030.73. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 96.15 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.45% or 808 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Bancshares Department stated it has 2,822 shares. Scholtz Comm Limited Liability accumulated 4,475 shares or 5.31% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability Com invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,736 were reported by Mount Vernon Md. Guild Mngmt holds 0.81% or 348 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd has 2.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 4.24 million shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com owns 244,709 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. At National Bank & Trust invested in 0.1% or 477 shares. Amer Money Management Limited Liability Com holds 1,222 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 136,000 shares. 5,324 are held by Private Wealth Advsrs. Community Tru & Invest Company owns 7,186 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. 125 were accumulated by Sterling Global Strategies Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 1.04M shares stake. Cubic Asset Llc has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tci Wealth holds 0.02% or 665 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 3.83 million shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,848 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division owns 9,940 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Barbara Oil Communications holds 11,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.35M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Tt reported 124,160 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has 150,511 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd reported 1,240 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% or 54,700 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 45,248 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 143,298 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. 12,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P. Snyder Barbara R had bought 292 shares worth $19,663 on Monday, February 11.