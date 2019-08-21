Compton Capital Management Has Trimmed By $306,160 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; County Bancorp (ICBK) Shorts Raised By 26.39%

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Compton Capital Management Inc holds 1,232 shares with $2.19 million value, down from 1,404 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $899.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $16.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.88. About 1.35M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) had an increase of 26.39% in short interest. ICBK’s SI was 228,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.39% from 181,100 shares previously. With 22,900 avg volume, 10 days are for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)’s short sellers to cover ICBK’s short positions. The SI to County Bancorp Inc’s float is 4.45%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 765 shares traded. County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has declined 31.60% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ICBK News: 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States; 28/03/2018 – Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ County Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBNC); 23/04/2018 – DJ County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICBK); 20/04/2018 – DJ Santa Cruz County Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCZC); 30/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Subordinated Debt Offering; 06/05/2018 – DJ Orange County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCBI); 16/03/2018 Santa Cruz County Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payment to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – County Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United

Among 2 analysts covering County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. County Bancorp has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 30.06% above currents $17.3 stock price. County Bancorp had 7 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, February 25. The stock of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Monday, April 22.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $116.39 million. The firm offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It has a 8.78 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis.

More notable recent County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) And Wondering If The 30% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could County Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:ICBK – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “COUNTY BANCORP, INC. to host earnings conference call on July 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “County Bancorp, Inc. announces Board of Director changes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 1.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Gp Inc holds 450 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 501,183 were accumulated by Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Regal Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,758 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc reported 34 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25.67 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.87% or 163,755 shares. Asset invested in 10,348 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,650 shares stake. Herald Investment holds 0.53% or 1,165 shares in its portfolio. Godsey Gibb holds 709 shares. Bender Robert Assoc holds 7.04% or 8,066 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability owns 4,889 shares. 4,969 were reported by King Wealth.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.95% above currents $1817.88 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.48 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Will Join the Trillion Dollar Club – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is There a Place for Facebook in This Market? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.