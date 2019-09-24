Compton Capital Management Has Lowered Target (TGT) Stake as Share Price Rose; R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) Upped by $28.56 Million as Market Valuation Declined

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 6.77M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 23/05/2018 – MYLAN, AMNEAL SUN PHARMA LOSE CHALLENGE TO EPILEPSY DRUG; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 09/04/2018 – Recordati Completes Acquisition of International Rights to Cystagon (Cysteamine Bitartrate) From Mylan

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 5,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $463,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.34. About 4.12 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.94 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

