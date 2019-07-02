Compton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $306,160 as Market Valuation Rose; Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stake Raised by Luminus Management Llc

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 222,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23.33M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.00M, up from 23.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 2.43 million shares traded or 4.00% up from the average. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 34.14% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 20/04/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD RECEIVES REQUISITE SECURITYHOLDER APPROVAL AND CONSENTS AND EXPECTS TO CLOSE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DEBT FINANCING ON APRIL 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Announces Details for Its First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME $0.46 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Neil S. Subin Elects to Redeem Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 2020 Senior Secured Convertible Debentures; 27/03/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP GCM.TO – QTRLY REVENUE $70.9 MLN VS $50.4 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Exclusive first look at Betty Buckley as Gran’ma in Preacher; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides Feb 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 4Q and Yr End Results Webcast; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 42% TO $64.8 MLN

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1927.49. About 2.12M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shanda Asset Mngmt owns 4,000 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 0.32% or 265 shares in its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Advisor holds 3.31% or 3,351 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 5.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Liberty Cap, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,635 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 159 shares. New York-based Junto Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meeder Asset has invested 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Cap Management La stated it has 210 shares. Crystal Rock Cap holds 2,380 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 0% or 280 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested in 2.69% or 39,000 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability invested in 836 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has 318,620 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.26 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

