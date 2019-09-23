Compton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $355,191; Share Value Rose; City Holding Company Has Decreased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake by $1.10 Million; Stock Declined

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 1,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54 million, down from 100,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $218.3. About 7.85M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 1.80 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broderick Brian C holds 3.32% or 47,972 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horseman Mngmt Limited owns 8,000 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 2.92% or 183,692 shares in its portfolio. Madrona Serv Limited Company has invested 0.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,000 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6,044 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,917 shares. Bp Public Ltd Llc holds 478,000 shares. First Personal Fin Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,718 shares. Gfs Advisors holds 5.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 103,038 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 3,700 shares stake. Spirit Of America Management Corp reported 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackhill Inc reported 68,457 shares. Dupont Capital accumulated 401,582 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.28 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.44% or 45,541 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation, Arizona-based fund reported 9,171 shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Covington Invest Advsr Inc has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capital Guardian stated it has 130,955 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 67.27M shares stake. Amg Trust Bancorp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 83,023 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Verition Fund Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability holds 15,932 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 53,474 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 74,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 281,166 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Halsey Assocs Inc Ct owns 12,931 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.03 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.