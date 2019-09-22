Compton Capital Management Has Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Boosted Position

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25M shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 25,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 169,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 144,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 3.54 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd American (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 5,017 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 8 are held by Mcmillion Cap Inc. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,215 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Com holds 3.2% or 58,250 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 81,824 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 37,077 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Financial In holds 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,530 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 7,970 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 128,029 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Srb owns 1,943 shares. Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Registered Investment Advisor Inc reported 5,880 shares stake.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 6.72 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.10 million shares. Swedbank invested in 2.22 million shares or 1.02% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 52,823 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership invested in 1.53 million shares or 2.06% of the stock. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma holds 0.37% or 29,963 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.70M shares. Comerica Bancorporation, Michigan-based fund reported 74,323 shares. Personal Capital Advsr, a California-based fund reported 22,624 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 977,855 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 3.70 million shares. Conning reported 5,206 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.59% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3.60M shares.