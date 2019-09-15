Compton Capital Management Has Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $475,920; Apis Capital Advisors Increased Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stake by $9.26 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 129,502 shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 25,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AbbVie’s Latest FDA Approval Is Its Most Important Immunology Win Since Humira – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt has invested 2.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 60,921 were reported by Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Llc. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 8,708 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fidelity invested in 3.06% or 290,290 shares. Bollard Gru Llc reported 4,021 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Financial Bank Sioux Falls invested in 3,978 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Bruce Inc stated it has 3.95% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Holderness Invs Company reported 22,166 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 143,276 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 12,093 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 83,641 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Long Island Limited Company holds 1.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 116,919 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab owns 2.10 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 24,400 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

More notable recent Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intelligent Systems Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Protalix BioTherapeutics Receives Listing Deficiency Letter from NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Intelligent Systems Reports Preliminary 2019 Results NYSE:INS – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Triad Hybrid Solutions More Than Doubles Assets Under Management In 18-Month Period – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silvercorp Reports Increased Reserves and Resources at the GC Mine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.