Compton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $331,100 as Share Value Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Holder Brighton Jones Lowered Its Position by $969,474

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 33,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.91. About 4.44M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 5,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $463,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 3.21 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 23.31 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 4,972 shares to 57,139 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).