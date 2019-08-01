Compton Capital Management Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $306,160 as Market Value Declined; Raymond James & Associates Position in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (PG) Trimmed by $126.60 Million as Stock Price Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (PG) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates analyzed 3.42 million shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14,900 shares to 55,860 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 49,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21M shares. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 74.43 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.