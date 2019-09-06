Compton Capital Management Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $306,160; As Dennys (DENN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Td Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $451,800

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 110,214 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 135,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. It closed at $23.61 lastly. It is down 45.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.91 million for 39.35 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 12,000 shares to 294,000 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 52,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Com owns 11,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 87,100 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 570,271 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 2.39M shares. Beddow Capital Mngmt holds 173,424 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Olstein Cap LP accumulated 0.22% or 72,000 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 188,169 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 94,159 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) or 457 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Pnc Financial Service Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 11,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny reported 24,677 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.7% or 766 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp owns 71,434 shares. Washington holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,042 shares. 1,748 are owned by Oakworth. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Com reported 8,608 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.93% or 20,151 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc reported 3.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Autus Asset Mngmt Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 3,680 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas owns 605 shares. Associated Banc invested in 2.23% or 21,724 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Company reported 5,254 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 18,240 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Macroview Invest Lc holds 6 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.