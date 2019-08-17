Compton Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined; Heico New (HEI) Stock Price Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Decreased by $607,676 Its Stake

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 7,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 34,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, down from 41,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.8. About 325,187 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $298,300 activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,395 shares to 67,638 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.03M for 66.89 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.