Compton Capital Management Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Decatur Capital Management Lowered Holding by $550,863

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $230.64. About 2.95M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 291 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.08M, down from 12,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $24.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1847.5. About 2.37M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.41 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 1.35M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Ltd has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Inc Ct holds 170 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Company accumulated 585 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.05% or 683 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 1,064 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.17% or 75,989 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 36,678 shares. Community National Bank Na stated it has 115 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,380 are held by Crystal Rock Capital Management. Amer Asset Mgmt holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 656 shares. Brave Asset Management reported 455 shares stake. Maryland Mgmt stated it has 18,234 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Invest Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 460 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 1.12% or 37,213 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 1,531 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 1.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 6,379 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Riverbridge Ltd Liability reported 0.83% stake. 1,213 are owned by Montecito Bancorporation And. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated reported 257 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 100,961 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Hartwell J M LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.69% or 14.28 million shares. Mu Investments Limited stated it has 3.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bristol John W And Communications Incorporated invested in 2.19% or 339,664 shares. 13,373 are held by Coldstream Mngmt. 12,669 are owned by Gamble Jones Counsel.

