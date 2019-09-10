Compton Capital Management Decreased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined; Lyon William Homes (WLH) Share Value Rose While Second Curve Capital Decreased Its Position

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $18.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.18. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 691,356 shares traded or 102.41% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.30M for 18.42 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “William Lyon Homes to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Lyon Lead for Next Great Park Homes Leg – Orange County Business Journal” on June 19, 2018. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “William Lyon Homes (WLH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Bought 2 Homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 19,957 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Bbr Prtn Lc stated it has 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gould Asset Limited Liability Com Ca has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 169 shares. Howard Mgmt holds 4.83% or 19,195 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Advisors has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,225 shares. Products Ptnrs Limited has invested 1.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap International Ca stated it has 8,032 shares. Cordasco Financial Network holds 76 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd stated it has 163,755 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. 3,828 were accumulated by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Ltd has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 190,474 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 2.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Bouchey Financial Grp Ltd has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,070 are held by First Citizens Commercial Bank And Com.