Compton Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $306,160 as Market Value Declined; Gtt Communications (GTT) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Its Stake

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications (GTT) by 87.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 125,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 17,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, down from 143,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Gtt Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.73M market cap company. The stock increased 10.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 2.66M shares traded or 263.71% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc by 57,444 shares to 82,453 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc. by 40,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.