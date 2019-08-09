Compton Capital Management Cut Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $306,160 as Share Value Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose While Leonard Green Partners LP Has Increased Stake

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $16.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.02. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $278.23. About 510,187 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hm Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 1.61% or 1,227 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 59,997 shares. Pnc Ser Group holds 311,771 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Puzo Michael J owns 850 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 2,055 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aqr Capital Mgmt reported 604,591 shares stake. Addison Com accumulated 873 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Consulate holds 0.15% or 187 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 50,190 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15B for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.