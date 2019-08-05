Compton Capital Management Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 680,073 shares traded or 77.47% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $57.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.63. About 3.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegro Merger Corp by 681,406 shares to 526,842 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Tr by 706,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,467 shares, and cut its stake in One Madison Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Private Advisor Grp Lc reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bb&T Secs Llc has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 208,291 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Com invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 14,677 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Webster State Bank N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 25,281 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 24,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr owns 79,714 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whitnell And owns 258,544 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. M&R reported 4,935 shares stake. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc has 10,110 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 4,450 shares. Robinson Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buyers Strike, Market Shuts Down – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 04, 2018.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 1,820 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Lesa Sroufe And accumulated 351 shares. Duncker Streett And Communications holds 2,240 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Bender Robert And Associate reported 8,066 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advisors Incorporated owns 3,225 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 16.66M shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management North America Inc has 2,298 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. White Elm Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.64% or 9,902 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv accumulated 674 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com reported 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Samlyn Capital has 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 57,442 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 128 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burns J W And New York has 4,542 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio.