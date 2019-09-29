Compton Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $860,706; American Express (AXP) Share Value Rose While Ajo LP Cut Its Holding by $2.43 Million

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 19,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 86,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69M, down from 106,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:UNH) 18% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth Is A Buy Despite The Policy Risks – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Fin Inc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 26,208 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 1,477 shares. Dillon Assoc Inc holds 0.08% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,649 shares. 3,560 were accumulated by Cap City Trust Fl. Suncoast Equity Management owns 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,041 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wedgewood Inc Pa holds 1,120 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 302,280 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 12,558 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Adirondack invested 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 438,444 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.19M shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $91.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYN) by 305,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).