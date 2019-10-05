Compton Capital Management Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Emcor Group (EME) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 145,288 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80M, up from 114,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 155,804 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 25,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,498 shares to 2,774 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,593 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 50.51 million shares or 0.72% less from 50.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 102,405 shares in its portfolio. Corbyn Invest Mgmt Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 141,583 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 141,972 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Keybank National Association Oh owns 20,733 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated invested in 0% or 137 shares. Matarin Cap Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 76,200 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division reported 11,678 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 308,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 0.22% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Legal General Group Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Moreover, Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Management owns 3,296 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,860 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% or 11,727 shares in its portfolio. Sky Inv Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 9,419 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.46% or 40,161 shares. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 82,093 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 179,697 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 147,420 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 81,702 shares. Greatmark Partners holds 51,988 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt has 7,048 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Lc stated it has 51,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Woodstock reported 87,074 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 0.57% stake.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 55,000 shares valued at $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares.

