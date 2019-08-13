Compass Point Reports Initiation of MongoDB (MDB) with $155.0000 Target; Last Week CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ceco Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26. FBR Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. See CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) latest ratings:

Compass Point issued a Neutral rating on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). The firm started coverage on shares of MDB in a a research report revealed to investors and clients on Tuesday morning. Compass Point’s TP would indicate upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Gp has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). 191,267 are owned by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com. Bailard Incorporated holds 27,200 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 51,385 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 30,465 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 1.47M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,200 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 31,173 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 79,900 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 188,773 shares stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.08 million shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 13,000 shares stake.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 1,608 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $64,570 activity. On Thursday, March 28 the insider Sadlowski Dennis bought $28,920. $35,650 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares were bought by Liner David B.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CECO Environmental (CECE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CECE vs. SMED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CECO Environmental (CECE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Packaging Corp (PKG) Rides on E-commerce Boom Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “â€œAlexa, Donate to Happy School Yearâ€ – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $266.50 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise clients to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides professional services, such as consulting and training.

Among 3 analysts covering MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. MongoDB has $16500 highest and $116 lowest target. $139’s average target is -4.09% below currents $144.93 stock price. MongoDB had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Analysts await MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.48 actual EPS reported by MongoDB, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting MDB Put And Call Options For September 27th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, EXAS, CVX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MongoDB (MDB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.99% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 29,174 shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 158.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 158.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 10/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MONGODB’S BOARD CONCERNING POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATIONS AND STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees 1Q Rev $45.5M-$46.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ MongoDB Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDB); 14/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $38; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB 4Q Rev $45M; 16/04/2018 – ‘Undisciplined’ MongoDB Insiders Might Sell in First Opportunity; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook says its investigating this improper collection of user data. After TechCrunch brought it to MongoDB’s attention, it shut down the offending JavaScript tracker; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and