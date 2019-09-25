Compass Point Reaffirms KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) As Buy; Has Target Of $5.0000; Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Shorts Raised By 11.47%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) had an increase of 11.47% in short interest. CIB’s SI was 1.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.47% from 928,800 shares previously. With 286,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s short sellers to cover CIB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 466,773 shares traded or 81.34% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Equities researchers at Compass Point have $5.0000 target price per share on KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB). Compass Point’s target price per share would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s last stock close. The rating was revealed in an analyst report on 25 September.

Analysts await KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to report earnings on November, 27. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by KushCo Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 11.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 1.42M shares traded or 210.50% up from the average. KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KSHB) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kush Bottles, Inc. markets and sells packaging products and solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $204.33 million. It offers pop top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; cartridges and batteries; and polystyrene, polypropylene, or silicone-lined polystyrene containers to urban farmers, green house growers, and medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries. It currently has negative earnings.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking services and products to individual, corporate, and government clients throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company has market cap of $12.41 billion. The firm operates through nine divisions: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services.