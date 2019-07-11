Compass Point Initiated Cushman \u0026 Wakefield plc Ordinary Shares (CWK)’s Coverage; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Upped Its Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) Position

In an analyst report issued to clients and investors today, Compass Point analysts started Cushman \u0026 Wakefield plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CWK) coverage with “Neutral” rating.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) stake by 82844.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 3.27M shares as Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS)’s stock declined 21.81%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 3.28 million shares with $9.01 million value, up from 3,950 last quarter. Ak Stl Hldg Corp now has $648.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 5.56 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Employees Receive Prestigious Award for Work on Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 190.14 million shares or 1.69% less from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. AK Steel Holding had 6 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, January 28. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Clarksons Platou to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) stake by 205,345 shares to 198,917 valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) stake by 15,160 shares and now owns 31,644 shares. Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was reduced too.

Analysts await Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CWK’s profit will be $39.02M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Cushman & Wakefield plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -280.00% EPS growth.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and real estate valuations and advisory services comprising appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 464,793 shares traded. Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.