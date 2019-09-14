Compass Minls Intl (CMP) Holding Held by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc; Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Held by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Compass Minls Intl (CMP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 7,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 145,123 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 137,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Compass Minls Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 305,798 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52 million, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $452,629 activity. On Monday, May 13 Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 692 shares. Shares for $18,153 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, June 17. On Friday, May 10 Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 1,000 shares. The insider Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400. 2,000 shares valued at $98,920 were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 53,199 shares to 86,881 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,231 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 189,126 shares. Aperio Gp Lc owns 34,656 shares. City Tru Fl invested in 0.17% or 7,592 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 6,415 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Kistler accumulated 490 shares. Bernzott reported 612,937 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 32,981 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks invested in 0.29% or 303,160 shares. Jnba Advsrs owns 127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,128 were accumulated by Gsa Prtnrs Llp. South Dakota Council owns 21,960 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Convergence Prtnrs Llc accumulated 0.3% or 22,360 shares.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compass Minerals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% or 25,130 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). California-based Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,679 shares. Becker Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 22,518 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 81,622 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com reported 0.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Chem National Bank & Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 29,862 shares. De Burlo Group Inc holds 147,700 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 12,926 shares. Svcs Of America invested in 2.05% or 427,003 shares. Diamond Hill Cap holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 59,873 shares. Moreover, Macquarie has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,600 shares.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 75,908 shares to 420,168 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 281,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,849 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal (FAST) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Argentina could avoid default if economy recovers fast enough -Stiglitz – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.