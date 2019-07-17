Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $540,000; As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shares Rose, Lipe & Dalton Has Lowered Position by $341,325

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 240,491 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 691,063 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compass Minerals: Nice Dividend, But Can It Keep Growing? – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Marrone Bio partners with maker of plant nutrition products – Sacramento Business Journal” published on May 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why DISH Network, 3M, and Compass Minerals International Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals International (CMP) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals (CMP) Announces Kevin S. Crutchfield as New President and CEO, Effective May 7th; Will Serve as Board Member – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 3.05% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 148,600 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 670 shares. Edgemoor Inv owns 0.35% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 49,535 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 25,334 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 2,529 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 323 were reported by Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 154,600 were accumulated by Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.02% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Palisade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj owns 279,265 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Us National Bank De owns 8,746 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 73,033 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 31,939 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Reece Joseph E, worth $53,510 on Friday, May 10. 700 shares valued at $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D.. Fischer Valdemar L bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 227,000 shares to 242,000 shares, valued at $24.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 7,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jacobs Wins Contract to Provide Construction Phase Services for WuXi Biologics Biomanufacturing Facility – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Presents At Cowen 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) To Present At Barclays Industrial Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has 65,691 shares. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 379,500 shares for 7.8% of their portfolio. One Trading LP reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Fairfax Financial Ltd Can invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 0.37% or 24,589 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 32,399 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 166,801 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 54,685 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has 18,705 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 429 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 4,020 shares.