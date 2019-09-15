Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Has Raised Position; As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Kazazian Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $335,380

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 10,657 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 12,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 34,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 314,070 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26 million, up from 279,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 305,798 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Cap Limited Com, Delaware-based fund reported 4,844 shares. 684,788 were accumulated by Invesco. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.29% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 530 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt has 3,807 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,617 shares. Personal Cap Corp reported 2,136 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt has invested 2.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gam Holding Ag invested 0.33% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nomura Holdings has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Concorde Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,749 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 104,339 shares. Community Trust And Inv Com invested 1.92% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Andra Ap accumulated 15,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78M for 13.60 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Group Llp owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 59,639 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors invested in 0% or 127 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 939 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp owns 21,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 3,927 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 0% or 75,565 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 22,469 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ironsides Asset Advisors accumulated 6,080 shares. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 4,128 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Flippin Bruce Porter, Virginia-based fund reported 145,123 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $452,629 activity. 700 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. On Friday, May 10 the insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510. $104,400 worth of stock was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. 692 shares were bought by Standen James D., worth $36,019. 2,000 shares were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S, worth $98,920.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,360 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).