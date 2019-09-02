Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Raised Stake; As Blackbaud (BLKB) Stock Rose, Fred Alger Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.17 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 14,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 578,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.10M, down from 592,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 128,942 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 558.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 77,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 195,983 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 695,987 shares. 21,600 were reported by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 73,904 shares. Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 54,185 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc has 0.07% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 41,381 were accumulated by Bahl Gaynor. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 31,005 shares in its portfolio. 2,800 are held by Bluecrest Limited. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 25,265 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap reported 4,429 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 70,297 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 78,181 shares.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Blackbaud CEO Michael “Mike” Gianoni Named One of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Loews, Sun Life Financial and Blackbaud – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.36 million for 87.47 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 143,104 shares to 694,024 shares, valued at $146.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 75,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. 330 shares valued at $18,153 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, June 17. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D.. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of stock or 700 shares. Shares for $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 was bought by Fischer Valdemar L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 2,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial reported 383,120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mgmt stated it has 368,686 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 334,370 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.07% or 66,805 shares. Art Advsrs Lc has 24,008 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 323 are owned by Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A. King Luther reported 22,315 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 52,647 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 8,806 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv owns 46,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa invested in 5,998 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 30,658 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited reported 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).