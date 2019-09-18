Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Position by $1.56 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Holder Sfmg Has Increased Stake

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 239.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 12,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 5,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 9.01 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 28,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 78,475 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, up from 49,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 229,434 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP)

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $736.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,945 shares to 49,279 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,893 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,964 shares to 338,934 shares, valued at $45.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 35,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,473 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $452,629 activity. 1,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E. On Monday, May 13 Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 692 shares. 2,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $105,080 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. 2,000 shares were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S, worth $98,920.

