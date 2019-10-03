Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Decreased Its Stake; Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Trimmed Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stake by $342,000; Share Price Declined

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 88.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 20,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 4.73 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 80.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 31,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 7,568 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 39,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 123,953 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “CPPIB and Boston Properties form JV to develop office campus – PE Hub” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.44 million are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. S&Co has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.04% stake. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 418,813 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 239,075 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Stephens Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Massachusetts Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 853,015 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 137,067 shares. Andra Ap owns 106,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 30,197 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Spc owns 0.13% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 33,515 shares. Castleark Lc owns 18,070 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Cold Weather Stocks to Heat Up Your Returns – Yahoo News” on February 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Compass Minerals Isn’t Worried About Falling Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals Revisited: Moat And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,359 shares to 25,394 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 102,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $347,549 activity. $36,019 worth of stock was bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. GRANT RICHARD S had bought 330 shares worth $18,153. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. Fischer Valdemar L also bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Thursday, May 9. 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,395 were accumulated by Virtu Ltd Liability. Signaturefd Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 27 shares. 4,200 were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Company. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 100,217 shares. City Fl invested in 7,592 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has 5,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 278 are owned by Glenmede Na. Duncker Streett & Company holds 0.04% or 3,572 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Ri holds 0.04% or 6,119 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,729 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Llc owns 4,305 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 26,117 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Incorporated. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. Van Eck Associates holds 1.06M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.