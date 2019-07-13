Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holder Weitz Investment Management Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Penobscot Investment Management Company Position in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,290 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 24,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 433,950 shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,079 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,318 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 296,087 were accumulated by National Pension Ser. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 0.02% or 893 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Indiana Tru And Inv Communication has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 64,024 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 93,610 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.19% stake. Weiss Multi invested in 0.09% or 20,200 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 1,478 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.16% or 592,664 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 595 shares. 9,841 are held by Cetera Limited Company. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tompkins has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,909 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,683 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 227,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Standen James D.. Shares for $18,153 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. The insider WALKER LORI A bought 700 shares worth $36,547. The insider Reece Joseph E bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.

