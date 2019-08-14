Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.07 Million; As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Has Raised Its Position

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $540.51. About 262,075 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 631,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 148,512 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. The insider GRANT RICHARD S bought 305 shares worth $16,458. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was made by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $78.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Compass Minerals launches first product line from KC innovation center – Kansas City Business Journal” on March 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Compass Minerals International, Inc. – CMP – PR Newswire” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Compass Minerals’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2017. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals President/CEO Malecha to depart immediately – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals’ Dividend Is Hanging By A Thread – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 2,529 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 337,444 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 46,020 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 1,859 shares. State Street accumulated 1.77 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Lc accumulated 148,600 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Prudential Financial reported 21,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 22,315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 3,215 shares. First In, a Indiana-based fund reported 50 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 33,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 81,412 shares. Envestnet Asset has 27,256 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 24,002 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 24,008 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 724 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Swiss Bancorporation reported 303,309 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 1.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma invested in 0.04% or 201,462 shares. Principal Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 1.93 million shares. 2,474 were reported by Griffin Asset. Ithaka Group Llc reported 500 shares stake. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,059 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 325,771 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Inv accumulated 51,714 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hahn Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Prudential holds 107,035 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 516,362 were reported by Cbre Clarion Securities. Wedge Capital L LP Nc holds 0.19% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 36,275 shares.