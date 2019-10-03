Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 53 1.45 33.77M 2.07 26.94 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A 0.00 52.62M -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Compass Minerals International Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 63,632,937.63% 11.7% 2.7% Solitario Zinc Corp. 17,965,175,827.93% -10.9% -10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Compass Minerals International Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Solitario Zinc Corp.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Compass Minerals International Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Solitario Zinc Corp. has a Current Ratio of 16.2 while its Quick Ratio is 16.2. Solitario Zinc Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Minerals International Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Solitario Zinc Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Minerals International Inc. has a 1.42% upside potential and a consensus target price of $55.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Solitario Zinc Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Solitario Zinc Corp. has 16.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. has stronger performance than Solitario Zinc Corp.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats Solitario Zinc Corp. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.