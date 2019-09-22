Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.31 N/A 2.07 26.94 Rio Tinto Group 57 2.17 N/A 7.91 7.22

In table 1 we can see Compass Minerals International Inc. and Rio Tinto Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rio Tinto Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Minerals International Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Rio Tinto Group.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Compass Minerals International Inc. and Rio Tinto Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.33 beta means Compass Minerals International Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rio Tinto Group’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compass Minerals International Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Rio Tinto Group’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Compass Minerals International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rio Tinto Group.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. and Rio Tinto Group are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rio Tinto Group 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Minerals International Inc.’s consensus target price is $55, while its potential downside is -2.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compass Minerals International Inc. and Rio Tinto Group are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 9.2% respectively. 0.6% are Compass Minerals International Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rio Tinto Group.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Compass Minerals International Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.